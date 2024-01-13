en English
Crime

Temple Burglary in Hailakandi Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Addicts

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
The tranquillity of the historic Bairab Bari Mondir in Hailakandi was shattered when a group of individuals, primarily identified as drug addicts, were arrested following a temple burglary. The complaint was lodged at the Hailakandi Sadar Police Station after the temple, nestled on Station Road, fell prey to the crime. The prime accused, Raju Baishnab, along with his cohorts Chandal Pal, Fatik Mozumdar, Riju Borbuiya, Taj Uddin Barbuiya, Abdullah Almamun Barbhuiya, and Samsul Hoque Laskar are now facing a slew of charges under the Indian Penal Code, including illegal trespass and theft.

Recovery of Stolen Items and Ongoing Investigation

Following the arrest, the police were successful in recovering some of the stolen items. Among the recovered items were gold and silver adornments that once graced the idols of Hanuman and Goddess Sita, along with a donation box reported to contain over Rs 50,000 in cash. The investigation is still ongoing, and the police are set to present the accused before the court post-preliminary inquiry.

Persistent Drug-related Activities and Previous Complaints

The temple committee had previously reported finding drug paraphernalia around the temple, indicating persistent illegal activities including drug consumption. Despite the reports and warnings to the local authorities, they claim no effective action was taken to curb these activities or safeguard the temple, leading to the current scenario.

Outcry for Stricter Measures

In the wake of the incident, there has been a surge in calls for stricter measures from local organizations and political groups. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have all voiced their demands for swift and strict action against the accused. The incident has not only instilled fear but also deep resentment among the Hindu community, urging the authorities to ensure quick resolution and justice for the desecration of their place of worship.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

