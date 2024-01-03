en English
Crime

Telford Woman Pleads Guilty to Assault over Children Dispute

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Telford Woman Pleads Guilty to Assault over Children Dispute

In an unsettling development, a 32-year-old woman, Terri Lee Oliver, from Telford has admitted to an assault on her neighbour. The incident, which transpired on September 18 of the previous year, had its foundation in a disagreement over their children.

A Disturbing Encounter

According to the prosecution, Oliver, without an invitation, ventured into her neighbour’s home and began the assault. The victim, whose identity is being kept confidential, narrated a harrowing experience. She recalled being shoved, punched, and knocked to the floor, resulting in a bruised knee. Thankfully, she did not suffer severe injuries, but the incident will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

Intervention and Aftermath

The assault, which occurred while the victim’s children were upstairs, came to a halt when others interceded. It’s unclear who these individuals were, but their timely intervention prevented the situation from escalating further.

Judicial Response

During the hearing at Telford Magistrates Court, District Judge Kevin Grego voiced his concern over Oliver’s actions. He ordered a probation report, a move that signals the seriousness with which the court views these charges. The sentencing was subsequently scheduled for February 14, leaving Oliver and the community awaiting the court’s final decision.

Crime United Kingdom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

