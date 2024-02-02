Telford Man Arthur Okyere Sentenced to 12 Years for Raping Two Women

37-year-old Arthur Okyere from Telford has been handed down a 12-year prison sentence, with an extra two years on licence, for the heinous crime of raping two women in November 2015. An additional malevolent act of tricking the intoxicated women into accepting a ride home from the Arcadian entertainment venue in Birmingham, only to drive them to a concealed industrial estate and commit the sexual assaults, has been highlighted in the case proceedings.

The victims, now in their 20s, courageously testified to the enduring trauma they have been subjected to as a result of Okyere's actions. The aftermath of the assault has been a battle against thoughts of suicide, engaging in self-harm, and the necessity for medication to cope with the psychological consequences of the incident.

Previous Convictions and Evasion of Justice

Okyere, who had previous convictions for voyeurism and for assaulting the mother of his children, fled to Europe in an attempt to evade justice after the rapes. The efforts of dedicated detectives, who executed a European arrest warrant, were instrumental in his apprehension. Despite his return to the UK, he lived freely in Donnington for two years before finally facing conviction.

At the sentencing, Justice John Butterfield chastised Okyere for his lack of remorse, his victim-blaming, and for posing a significant risk to women. In addition to his prison sentence, Okyere will be on the sex offenders register for life, a measure reflecting the gravity of his actions.