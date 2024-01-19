Telangana Police Bust Interstate Drug Racket, Arrest Four Individuals

An interstate drug racket has been busted by the Telangana police, leading to the arrest of four individuals associated with a narcotics trafficking operation. The crackdown took place near Varshini Function Hall in Almasguda and disrupted a drug trade route between Rajasthan and Hyderabad.

Substantial Narcotics Seized

In a significant victory against the illegal drug trade, the police confiscated over 180 grams of narcotics, including heroin and MDMA. The seized drugs are estimated to have an international market value of over Rs. 1 crore. Additionally, the police seized two two-wheelers, six mobile phones, and Rs. 2,500 in cash. The narcotics were skilfully concealed within clothing for transport via private buses.

Arrested Individuals with History of Drug Peddling

The arrested individuals, named Narendra Bishnoi, Praveen Bishnoi, Hema Ram, and Pakkaram Devasi, hail from the Barmer district in Rajasthan. All four individuals have a notorious history of both drug consumption and peddling, making them key players in this interstate drug trade.

Continued Efforts to Curb Drug Trafficking

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Meerpet police station. The successful operation was carried out by a joint team from the Special Operations Team, LB Nagar Zone, and Meerpet police. Despite these arrests, two suspects are still at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend the main drug supplier in Rajasthan and trace individuals who purchased drugs from the arrested persons. This crackdown stands as part of a larger effort by the Telangana police to combat the illegal drug trade in the region.