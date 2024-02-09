Telangana High Court Intervenes in Hit-and-Run Case: Upholding Justice and Due Process

In a landmark judgment laced with stern reproach, Telangana High Court Justice K. Lakshman has intervened to prevent the arrest of former MLA Shakil Aamir, who was implicated in a hit-and-run case involving his son. The order, issued on February 9, has suspended the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Aamir and directed him to cooperate with the Panjagutta police investigation before February 23. This development comes in response to the police's unusually hasty investigation, raising questions about the application of justice for common citizens versus those with political clout.

A Tale of Two Citizens

The case, which began on December 24, took a dramatic turn when Aamir's son, Mohammed Amer Raheel, driving under the influence, crashed into a barricade. Following Raheel's confession, Aamir was charged with cheating by impersonation and culpable homicide. The rapid pace of the police investigation led to the issuance of an LOC against Aamir, a move that raised eyebrows in the judicial community.

Justice Lakshman, during the hearing, contrasted the speed of Aamir's investigation with the treatment of common individuals. Citing the Supreme Court guidelines that state the police should issue a notice under Section 41A of CrPC for offences punishable by less than seven years, he questioned the public prosecutor about the bypassing of due process.

Breaking the Ranks

Despite the High Court's previous directive for the police to adhere to due process, the Panjagutta police had already arrested another accused, Syed Zakria Rahman, at the airport. Rahman, however, was released on bail by a local court. This blatant disregard for the court's directive seems to have led to Justice Lakshman's stern order.

The judge's decision to suspend the LOC against Aamir and instruct the police to follow the procedure prescribed under Section 41A of CrPC is a reminder of the judiciary's role as a guardian of justice, ensuring that the law is applied uniformly and without prejudice.

A Call to Fairness

As the case unfolds, the spotlight remains on the police's handling of the investigation. The High Court's intervention serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of due process and the need for consistency in the application of the law.

Justice Lakshman's order, preventing Aamir's arrest and directing him to cooperate with the police, is a significant development in the case. The ex-MLA of BRS has been instructed to appear before the investigation officer on February 23 to assist in the investigation. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly set a precedent for future investigations, underscoring the importance of fairness, consistency, and transparency in the administration of justice.

As the dust settles on this dramatic turn of events, the Telangana High Court's order stands as a testament to the enduring principles of justice. Amidst the complexities of the case, the court's intervention serves as a reminder that the law must be applied equally to all citizens, regardless of their social or political standing.