Teesta Setalvad’s Legal Struggles: A Look into the Mass Grave Digging Case

Teesta Setalvad, a renowned activist, finds herself in a legal quagmire as she stands accused of various offenses connected to the unsettling Pandarwada mass grave digging incident in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district in 2002. The case, which has its roots in a 2006 First Information Report (FIR), is linked to the exhumation of bodies of victims from the infamous Gujarat riots, a controversial act that has led to charges of fabricating false evidence, disappearance of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and committing acts intended to outrage religious feelings against Setalvad.

Unearthing Controversy

The Gujarat High Court, with Justice Sandeep Bhatt at the helm, has exhibited initial hesitation to dismiss the FIR, raising questions about the necessity of revisiting past events, likened to “dead horses” in a metaphorical reference by the justice. The FIR from 2006 plays a pivotal role in substantiating the allegations in the 2022 FIR filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch. This FIR suggests that Setalvad may have a history of fabricating evidence related to the Gujarat riots.

A Series of Legal Hurdles

Setalvad was taken into custody in June 2022 following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea related to the 2002 riots. However, a ray of hope emerged when she was granted bail in July 2023. The legal saga will continue with the next hearing scheduled for January 9, where the court will further deliberate on the case.

Noteworthy Cases of 2023

Teesta Setalvad’s predicament is one among 25 significant cases tackled by the Supreme Court of India in 2023. The court delivered crucial judgments on a host of issues, including fundamental rights against non-state actors, the interplay between the Indian Stamp Act and the Indian Arbitration Act, the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the legal recognition of same-sex marriages, the retrospective effect of a previous judgment, and guidelines for passive euthanasia, among others.

