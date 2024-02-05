Teens Plead Not Guilty in New Orleans District Attorney Carjacking Case

In an alarming incident that rocked the city of New Orleans, four teenagers have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the carjacking of District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother, Janice Rogers. The suspects, Ahmad Seal, Dijohn Curtis, Amajha Curtis, and Santana Gilmore, aged between 16 and 18, stand accused of the crime that transpired on October 16 in the city's Lower Garden District.

Armed Robbery and Carjacking

The quartet, arraigned before state Judge Camille Buras, each had their bail set at $300,000. During the carjacking, Williams and his mother were held at gunpoint in a chilling encounter. Despite the traumatic nature of the incident, no injuries were reported. The charges laid against the teenagers include three counts of armed robbery, with each count carrying a potential punishment of 10 to 99 years in state prison.

Implication in a Second Carjacking

Besides the high-profile carjacking of the District Attorney and his mother, the four teenagers are also implicated in a second carjacking that happened the same night, less than a mile away. This amplifies the gravity of their alleged crimes and the potential sentences they could face if found guilty.

Case Handed Over to Louisiana Attorney General's Office

Given Williams' status as a victim, he has stepped away from the case, allowing the Louisiana Attorney General's Office to handle the prosecution. This move ensures impartial handling of the case. A discovery hearing has been scheduled for March 15.

Adding another layer to the case, a fifth suspect has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle related to the case. However, this individual is not accused of the carjackings. The Attorney General's Office has indicated that no further arrests are expected in this matter, drawing a provisional line under the list of accused.