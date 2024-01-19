Teens Arrested on Felony Charges: Guns and Drugs Seized in High Point

Two teens in High Point found themselves in handcuffs on Thursday when they were apprehended by the High Point Police Department's Street Crimes Unit. The pair, aged 14 and 16, were pulled over in the 1600 block of Brockett Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on the grounds of a fictitious temporary license plate and speeding. What was meant to be a routine traffic stop suddenly morphed into a serious criminal case when officers discovered a chilling array of illegal items in the vehicle.

Discovery of Illicit Items

Upon detaining the pair, officers were met with a scene that belied the young ages of the occupants. Two semi-automatic handguns, one fitted with an extended magazine, lay in the vehicle along with a stash of ammunition. But the contraband didn't stop there. In addition to the firearms, officers uncovered 98 grams of marijuana, leading to a drastic escalation in the severity of the case.

Charges Laid Against the Juveniles

The driver, aged 16, and the passenger, all of 14, were subsequently charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a handgun by a minor, and conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana. To add to the litany of charges, the 16-year-old driver was also slapped with traffic violation charges. The gravity of the situation was underlined when a secure custody order was issued for both juveniles.

Juveniles Face Legal Consequences

The duo was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, where they now face the daunting prospect of serious legal repercussions. The case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against gun violence and drug trafficking, even among the youth. It underscores the importance of vigilance, law enforcement, and education in our communities to prevent such incidents from repeating.