Teenager’s Tragic Shooting Marks First Death of 2024 in Jacksonville

In a heartrending incident that unfolded in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, a 14-year-old boy met an untimely end to his life, having been shot on Monday evening. The unfortunate event took place on Castle Boulevard, near the intersection of Soutel Drive and Sibbald Road.

Teenager’s Life Cut Short

Neighbors, jolted from the tranquility of their evening by the sound of gunshots, found the wounded teenager at the precipice of a home. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 6:10 p.m. Responding officers arrived on the scene to find the grievously injured teen, and immediately administered CPR, a desperate effort to keep the flicker of life from extinguishing.

Paramedics’ Efforts in Vain

Paramedics from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after, transporting the young boy to a local hospital. Despite their best efforts, the teenager was pronounced dead, casting a somber shadow over the onset of the New Year, marking the first shooting death in Jacksonville in 2024.

Call for Community Assistance

With no suspects currently on the radar, detectives are scouring for video surveillance footage from the area as a potential lead in the investigation. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has extended a plea to the community, urging anyone with information to come forward. They have provided contact details for phone, email, and Crimestoppers, in a bid to rally community assistance in the case.