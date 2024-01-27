Teenager's Suicide Following Sexual Assault Shakes Mandya District

In an alarming incident that has sent shockwaves through the Mandya district of Karnataka, a 15-year-old girl tragically ended her life following a sexual assault by her neighbour and the discovery of her pregnancy. The victim, a Class XI student, was living with relatives in Mandya while her parents resided in Kodagu district.

Unveiling the Disturbing Incident

The teenager lodged a complaint alleging molestation in December, but the gravity of the assault remained undisclosed. The grim reality only surfaced when she confided in her relatives about the assault and pregnancy. Despite her pleas to keep the matter undisclosed from her parents and the police, her relatives felt compelled to inform the authorities following her untimely death.

Response from the Police

The Mandya police have reacted swiftly, initiating a case of rape and charging the absconding suspect with both abetment to suicide and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Superintendent of Police in Mandya, N. Yathish, confirmed the distressing details of the assault and the subsequent pregnancy.

A Community in Mourning

The incident has left the community in mourning and has raised pressing concerns about the safety of young girls in the region. The shocking incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced measures to protect children from sexual offences and the necessity of stringent action against culprits.