en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Teenager’s Prank Call to Indigo Airlines Triggers Major Security Scare

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Teenager’s Prank Call to Indigo Airlines Triggers Major Security Scare

A high school student from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, set off a major security scare by issuing a threatening call to Indigo Airlines’ customer care. The 15-year-old boy, using his father’s mobile phone, falsely claimed that he would bring down 40 planes belonging to the airline in residential areas. The incident, which took place on January 11, resulted in immediate action from authorities, who took the threat with the gravity it deserved.

Quick Response from Authorities

Upon receiving the threat, the authorities acted swiftly, engaging a specialized crime branch team from Delhi to investigate the matter. With the use of advanced surveillance techniques, the team was able to trace the call back to the teenager from the San West Para area in Kanpur. The boy was taken into custody, and his mobile phone was confiscated.

Teenager’s Motivation for the Threat

During questioning, the high school student admitted to making the call and explained his motivation. He stated that he was influenced by the news coverage of international conflicts, such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and the Hamas-Israel skirmish. The teenager confessed that he wanted to cause mischief and now deeply regrets his actions.

Legal Consequences for the Threat

The police have filed a case against the boy, charging him under Section 506 for issuing threats. The charge was filed by the police station in-charge, marking a serious consequence for the teenager’s misguided prank. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stern reminder of the real-life implications of such actions, not just for the individual involved, but also for the larger public that was put at risk.

0
Crime India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
South Korea Grapples with Mysterious Han River Death: Suicide or Murder?
In a case that has left South Korea brimming with questions, a woman was found lifeless in the Han River, with a knife lodged in her chest. While initial speculation suggested foul play, the National Police Agency has reported no signs of criminal activity associated with the death. The body was discovered near Seoul’s Olympic
South Korea Grapples with Mysterious Han River Death: Suicide or Murder?
66-year-old Man Detained for Damaging Airport Perimeter Fence
11 mins ago
66-year-old Man Detained for Damaging Airport Perimeter Fence
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and 'No Fly' Consequences Possible
14 mins ago
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and 'No Fly' Consequences Possible
Failed ATM Heist in Dombivali: Thieves Ignite Fire, Destroy 21 Lakh INR
4 mins ago
Failed ATM Heist in Dombivali: Thieves Ignite Fire, Destroy 21 Lakh INR
Graphic Knife-Attack Video Deemed 'Too Distressing' for Full Public Release by WA Supreme Court
9 mins ago
Graphic Knife-Attack Video Deemed 'Too Distressing' for Full Public Release by WA Supreme Court
Property Dispute Turns Deadly: 64-Year-Old Man Stabbed in Thane City
10 mins ago
Property Dispute Turns Deadly: 64-Year-Old Man Stabbed in Thane City
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
6 seconds
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
6 seconds
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
21 seconds
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
25 seconds
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
28 seconds
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
29 seconds
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
36 seconds
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
39 seconds
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
53 seconds
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
35 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app