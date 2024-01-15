Teenager’s Prank Call to Indigo Airlines Triggers Major Security Scare

A high school student from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, set off a major security scare by issuing a threatening call to Indigo Airlines’ customer care. The 15-year-old boy, using his father’s mobile phone, falsely claimed that he would bring down 40 planes belonging to the airline in residential areas. The incident, which took place on January 11, resulted in immediate action from authorities, who took the threat with the gravity it deserved.

Quick Response from Authorities

Upon receiving the threat, the authorities acted swiftly, engaging a specialized crime branch team from Delhi to investigate the matter. With the use of advanced surveillance techniques, the team was able to trace the call back to the teenager from the San West Para area in Kanpur. The boy was taken into custody, and his mobile phone was confiscated.

Teenager’s Motivation for the Threat

During questioning, the high school student admitted to making the call and explained his motivation. He stated that he was influenced by the news coverage of international conflicts, such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and the Hamas-Israel skirmish. The teenager confessed that he wanted to cause mischief and now deeply regrets his actions.

Legal Consequences for the Threat

The police have filed a case against the boy, charging him under Section 506 for issuing threats. The charge was filed by the police station in-charge, marking a serious consequence for the teenager’s misguided prank. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stern reminder of the real-life implications of such actions, not just for the individual involved, but also for the larger public that was put at risk.