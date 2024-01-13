en English
Crime

Teenagers on Trial for Murder in Ghana Influenced by Television Advertisement

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Teenagers on Trial for Murder in Ghana Influenced by Television Advertisement

In an unexpected twist in Ghana’s courtrooms, two teenagers are currently standing trial for the brutal murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdellah. The incident, which has shocked the nation, saw the 15-year-old defendant confessing to the crime, revealing a chilling narrative that was influenced by a television advertisement promising quick wealth.

A Murder Born from Desperation

In an unprecedented confession, the 15-year-old admitted to acting in concert with an 18-year-old co-accused in the murder of young Ishmael. Their motive, he explained, was born out of desperation and influenced by a television advertisement. The advert, presented by a woman, promised that anyone who brought GHc5,000 would receive a larger sum of money in return. The juvenile, driven by the need to make money ‘at all cost,’ agreed to a horrifying plan suggested by his co-accused. The plan involved using Ishmael for their nefarious activities.

The Court Enters a Not Guilty Plea

Despite the 15-year-old’s admission of guilt, the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. As dictated by law, it is now up to a jury to determine the outcome of his case. On the other hand, the 18-year-old co-accused has consistently denied the charges, maintaining his innocence. The defense for the 18-year-old is set to begin on January 22, 2024.

Unveiling the Details

During the cross-examination, the juvenile shed further light on the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. He detailed his family’s ongoing financial struggles and his close association with the co-accused. The idea to commit the crime, he revealed, emerged after watching the aforementioned TV program. Initially, their intention was to kidnap Ishmael. However, when the kidnapping attempt failed, they made the fateful decision to kill him instead.

Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

