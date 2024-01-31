Teenager's Murder Shakes Pulaski County: First Homicide of 2024

The tranquility of Pulaski County was shattered this past Saturday evening when a 17-year-old, Justin Heavrin Jr., was found lifeless outside his residence on Hilaro Springs Road, a quiet area south of Little Rock. The teenager was discovered by deputies at approximately 6:30 p.m., the victim of a tragic shooting.

Arrest Made In Connection to the Homicide

The following day, a swift arrest was made. Juan Ruiz, an 18-year-old, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder in connection to Heavrin's demise. The suspect is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail, a fact confirmed by an online inmate roster on Wednesday evening.

First Homicide Case of 2024 In Pulaski County

This incident marks the first homicide case investigated by Pulaski County deputies in the year 2024. As the investigation unfolds, the authorities have kept a tight lid on additional information related to the homicide, prompting a cloud of speculation and concern to hover over the county.

Community Reeling From The Tragedy

As the news of the young life cut short spread, the community has been left reeling. The incident is a chilling reminder of the violence that can intrude even within the most peaceful of neighborhoods. In a world increasingly numb to acts of violence, the death of Justin Heavrin Jr. serves as a sobering reminder of the tragic costs of such deeds.