Teenager's High-Tech Attempt to Avoid Toll Backfires, Attracts Hefty Fine

In an incident that has left authorities both bemused and concerned, a 17-year-old driver was apprehended for employing a remote-controlled device to conceal his Camaro's license plate while entering the Creek Turnpike at Olive in Broken Arrow. The device, designed to retract and reveal the license plate at the push of a button, was spotted by vigilant Trooper Scott McCreary who subsequently initiated a traffic stop.

Unusual Gadgetry and Ill-Timed Actions

As the teenager prepared to make his entry onto the turnpike, McCreary observed the license plate cover retracting. The trooper's dash-cam, a standard feature in modern law enforcement vehicles, captured the entire sequence of events. In a surreal demonstration of the cover's operation, the young driver was requested by McCreary to show how the device worked. The footage, which vividly showcases the trooper's disbelief, has been uploaded on Facebook and is garnering significant attention.

The High Price of Dodging a Toll

The teenager's actions were poorly timed, especially considering the recent introduction of the 'Plate-Pay' system on turnpikes. This automated system reads license plates to bill for tolls, rendering the young man's attempts to avoid the toll fee futile and illegal. For his transgressions, he was handed a hefty fine of nearly $500 - a steep price to pay for a toll fee that amounts to a mere 88 cents.

A Lesson in Irony

The irony of the situation is not lost on viewers of the dash-cam video or the wider public. To avoid an 88 cent toll fee, the teenager ended up accruing fines worth $498 - a stark reminder that attempting to exploit the system can often lead to severe penalties. This incident serves as a cautionary tale for those contemplating similar actions and underscores the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and toll payments.