Teenagers Fall Victim to Armed Assault at Linda Mar Shopping Center in Pacifica

In a shocking incident at the heart of Pacifica’s Linda Mar Shopping Center, two teenage boys fell victim to an armed assault on Tuesday. The brutal attack occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. and resulted in one of the victims being hospitalized as a cautious measure. The Pacifica Police Department is currently on the hunt for the two unidentified suspects and has urged the public to come forward with any information that could lead to their capture.

Unidentified Assailants on the Loose

The assailants held the boys at gunpoint, physically assaulted them, and robbed one of his backpack before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. One of the victims was rushed to a local hospital, while the other, suffering from minor injuries, was released to his family, intending to seek medical attention independently. The suspects remain at large, and the Pacifica Police Department is fervently pursuing all leads to bring them to justice.

An Earlier Dispute: A Potential Motive?

Investigators are exploring the possibility that an earlier altercation between two groups of teenagers at the shopping center’s parking lot, near the Pacifica State Beach, may have been the precursor to this violent event. The police are trying to piece together the intricate details to understand if the assault was a direct fallout from this dispute.

Public Appeal and Silent Witness Tip Line

In the aftermath of the incident, the Pacifica Police Department has released contact numbers for both the department and the Silent Witness Tip Line. They are urging anyone with relevant information about the crime to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. In these turbulent times, the force is relying on the vigilance and cooperation of the public to ensure the safety and security of the community.