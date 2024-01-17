Teenagers Apprehended for Assault and Attempted Car Robbery in Lubbock

In a shocking turn of events in Lubbock, two teenagers, Zion Perez, 17, and an unidentified 15-year-old, are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old man, Paul Curran, during an attempted car robbery. The incident unfolded in the quiet residential area of the 500 block of Nashville Avenue.

Youth Crime Escalates

According to local authorities, the two teenagers not only assaulted Curran but also attacked 78-year-old Carolyn Batteas, the owner of the vehicle they attempted to steal. The severity of the charges reflects the violent nature of the encounter. Lubbock Police officers arrived at the scene promptly after being alerted to the attempted robbery.

Swift Apprehension and Justice

In the aftermath of the assault, the suspects attempted to evade law enforcement by fleeing the scene. However, their escape was short-lived. Police apprehended the pair near 19th Street and Birch Avenue. Now, both teenagers are facing serious legal repercussions, with charges of Attempted Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

Victims Recovering

While Batteas suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center for treatment, Curran was fortunate to escape the ordeal without any physical harm. As the victims recover, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the rising youth crime in the city and the urgent need for preventative measures.