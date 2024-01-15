en English
Belize

Teenager Wounded in Guinea Grass Shooting: Suspect in Custody

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
Teenager Wounded in Guinea Grass Shooting: Suspect in Custody

In the peaceful village of Guinea Grass, nestled in the heart of Orange Walk District, Belize, tranquility was disrupted by the shocking occurrence of a shooting incident. The victim, an 18-year-old laborer, identified as Adrian Noh, fell prey to a gunshot that lodged into his right leg, leaving the community in a state of unease.

Unforeseen Violence Shatters Peaceful Evening

The incident unfolded while Noh was in the presence of another individual, shattering the calm of their company. Following the shooting, the quick response of local authorities ensured Noh was swiftly transported to the Northern Regional Hospital. His condition remains stable as medical professionals tend to his physical wounds, while the psychological trauma of the event is yet to be determined.

Law Enforcement Intervenes

As the village grapples with the shock of this unprecedented act of violence, the local police force has sprung into action. A suspect has been apprehended and is currently in custody. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, as law enforcement diligently works to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting. In this endeavor, they aim to serve justice and restore the shattered peace of the Guinea Grass village.

Breaking Belize News: Your Gateway to Belizean Stories

Amidst the unfolding narrative of the shooting incident, Breaking Belize News, a trusted news outlet in Belize, continues to provide timely and accurate coverage. With a wide reach in the Belizean market, this digital news platform offers a spectrum of advertising opportunities. For those seeking to share their own stories or to reprint existing content, Breaking Belize News extends an open invitation, fostering a sense of community and collective storytelling in these challenging times.

Belize Crime
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

