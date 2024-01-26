Teenager to Face Adult Trial for Fatal Stabbing at Penn Park

In a harrowing case of juvenile violence, 16-year-old Ty'Quan Rosario of York City, Pennsylvania, stands accused of the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Michael Keys III. The brutal incident took place amid a brawl at Penn Park on December 6, shortly after William Penn Senior High School had an early dismissal. The case has resulted in the teenager facing trial as an adult, marking a grave testament to the severity of the incident.

Video Evidence Sheds Light on the Crime

According to police, video footage has played a crucial role in piecing together the chilling sequence of events. The recording suggests that Rosario rushed towards the ongoing brawl from South Pershing Avenue, brandishing a knife. In the ensuing chaos, he is alleged to have stabbed Keys from behind, delivering the fatal blow.

The video also shows that some of those involved in the fight attempted to help the injured Keys. Their efforts, however, proved futile as the young victim succumbed to his wounds at WellSpan York Hospital shortly after the incident.

Deja Vu at Penn Park

This heart-wrenching incident comes less than two years after another teenage homicide at the same location. In the earlier case, 17-year-old Malaki Beady was allegedly shot by Javion Roman, now 19. The trial for Roman is set to commence on February 12.

Charges and Upcoming Trial

Rosario, who was not a student at Penn High, was seen on security footage with a 16-year-old relative heading towards the park prior to the incident. He now faces an array of charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and rioting with intent to commit a felony. His case has been moved to the York County Court of Common Pleas, with a formal arraignment scheduled for February 21.