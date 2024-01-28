Teenager Shot in Claremont While Confronting Robbery Suspect

A typical Sunday morning in Claremont, New Hampshire, was disrupted by an act of violence, when a teenager was shot during a confrontation with a robbery suspect. The teenager, en route to his car for work around 4:45 a.m., noticed an unfamiliar man rummaging through another vehicle on Front Street. Unaware of the danger that lay ahead, the teenager decided to intervene, sparking a physical altercation that would have dire consequences.

24-year-old Jared Strickland, the alleged thief, was reportedly caught off guard by the teenager's intervention. In response, Strickland, wielding a stolen gun, fired multiple shots. Amid the chaos, one bullet found its mark, hitting the teenager in the left shoulder. The victim was swiftly transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries but was reported to be stable.

The Manhunt Begins

In the aftermath of the incident, Claremont police initiated a comprehensive search in the neighborhood. Their efforts paid off when they discovered the gun used in the shooting, alongside a bag containing numerous stolen items. Surveillance video from the vicinity provided crucial details about Strickland and his escape route.

Hours after the crime, the diligent work of Claremont police led to the apprehension of Strickland. He now faces an array of charges, including first degree assault, robbery, criminal mischief, theft, falsifying physical evidence, and receiving stolen property. This incident underlines the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in curbing crime while ensuring public safety.