Crime

Teenager Sentenced to Life for Brutal Carjacking and Killing of 73-Year-Old

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Brutal Carjacking and Killing of 73-Year-Old

John Honore, an 18-year-old man, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in a brutal carjacking incident that resulted in the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey in March 2022. The violent theft occurred in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, with Frickey being dragged along the road by the car Honore carjacked, leading to her arm being severed by a utility pole and her clothes being ripped off.

The Fatal Carjacking

The tragic incident happened as Frickey was loading her car. She was attacked by four teenagers, including Honore. During the theft, Honore drove off with Frickey still attached to the car, causing her to be dragged along the road. The force of the incident resulted in a series of severe injuries, including a torn aorta, fractured collarbone, ribs, and vertebrae. Frickey was left to die, naked, in the middle of the road.

Guilty Verdict and Sentencing

Following a seven-hour trial on November 27, 2023, Honore was found guilty. Despite the severity of his actions, Honore, who was 17 at the time of the crime, referred to the carjacking as ‘the biggest mistake of my life.’ His age at the time of the crime makes him eligible for parole in 25 years and exempts him from the death penalty, in line with the US Supreme Court’s ban on executing minors.

The Victim’s Family Reaction

Despite a handwritten apology from Honore, Frickey’s family expressed no sympathy for him. The family described him as remorseless and deserving of his life sentence. The three other teenagers involved in the carjacking also faced legal consequences, accepting a plea deal and receiving 20-year prison sentences.

Crime United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

