Teenager Pleads Guilty to Murder of Revered Church Leader in Tennessee

In a case that has gripped Tennessee and the United Methodist Church community, 16-year-old Miguel Andrade has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and carjacking related to the tragic death of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams. The plea was entered during a recent court session in Memphis, culminating in a combined sentence of 28 years for Andrade.

The Crime and Its Aftermath

The incident traces back to July 18, 2022, when Eason-Williams was fatally shot in her driveway, and her vehicle was stolen. Andrade, then 15, was indicted alongside 22-year-old Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora in February 2023 on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Andrade's guilty plea to less severe charges forms part of a plea deal. In contrast, Rodriguez-Tabora has pleaded not guilty and remains charged under the original indictment.

The Impact on the Church Community

The case has drawn significant attention, particularly from the United Methodist Church community, stirred by Eason-Williams' prominent role as the superintendent of the Metro District of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference. Her extensive contributions to the church and local community included leading youth camps, retreats, women's events, and involvement in outreach programs targeting health disparities. The loss of such a pivotal figure has undoubtedly left a profound void in the community.

Andrade's Trial and Sentencing

Another teenager involved in the carjacking has pleaded guilty in juvenile court. However, Andrade was tried as an adult, following the district attorney's office's assessment of his age, criminal history, and the nature of the crime. He was sentenced to 20 years for second-degree murder and an additional eight-year sentence for the carjacking, totaling 28 years in prison. The Andrade case serves as a stark reminder of the ripple effects of crime, extending far beyond the victims and their immediate families, impacting entire communities.