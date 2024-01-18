Teenager Murdered Over Online Game Password Dispute in West Bengal

An 18-year-old boy, Papai Das, from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, met with a tragic end over an argument about sharing a password for an online mobile game. The class 10 student had been missing since January 8 and his body was found near Nishindra Ghat of the Farakka feeder canal on January 10. The young boy was reportedly so engrossed in the game that he even skipped his pre-board exams.

Friends Turned Foes

Papai's four friends, who were regular gaming companions, have been arrested on charges of his murder. The dispute that led to the horrifying incident arose when Papai refused to share his game password with them. It's a chilling reminder of how a seemingly trivial disagreement can have fatal consequences.

Attempt to Conceal the Crime

Following the murder, the perpetrators attempted to destroy evidence by burning Papai's body with petrol and disposing of it in the canal. Despite their efforts, the victim's mother identified his body through the tattoos on his hand and chest, leading to their arrest.

The Role of Mobile Location in Investigation

The police investigation revealed that the location of the suspects' mobile phones played a crucial role in establishing their involvement in the crime. This digital footprint, combined with the mother's identification of her son's body, led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.