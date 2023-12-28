en English
Belize

Teenager Found Dead in Belize City: A Holiday Tragedy

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
Teenager Found Dead in Belize City: A Holiday Tragedy

As the holiday season spread its cheery veil across Belize City, a sinister event unfolded within its folds. Christian Ramos, an 18-year-old native of the city, disappeared mysteriously during the festive period. The last known sighting of him was at a relative’s home, where he was partaking in the yuletide festivities.

Body Found in Haulover Creek

The grim discovery of Ramos’s body was made early in the morning, around 7 a.m., shocking the community to its core. The body bore signs of multiple gunshot wounds, a testament to the brutal end the teenager met. Further adding to the uncanny circumstances, the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, indicating that Ramos might have been dead for a considerable period before the discovery.

Adding to the gruesome nature of the crime was the manner of disposal. The body was found inside a plastic garbage drum, discarded with cold indifference along Haulover Creek near Sarstoon Street. The drum, acting as a grotesque vessel, carried the grim secret of the teenager’s fate until it was finally discovered.

Police Investigation Underway

The investigation into Ramos’s death is being led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero. Although the police are diligently working on the case, they have not yet been able to establish crucial details such as how long the body was in the water and the motives behind the heinous act. As of now, the crime remains a chilling enigma, with no suspects identified.

The body has been sent to the morgue for a post-mortem examination, with the hope that it might reveal more details about the circumstances leading to Ramos’s death. As the investigation progresses, the police are meticulously following several leads in a bid to uncover the truth behind the tragic event.

A City in Mourning

As Belize City grapples with the shock of the young man’s death, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the city’s urgent need to address violence. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Ramos’s death have left a cloud of fear and uncertainty hanging over the city. The community now waits, with bated breath, for justice to be served and for the light of truth to pierce through the dense fog of mystery shrouding Ramos’s untimely demise.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

