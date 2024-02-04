Teenager Fined for Drug Driving and Lack of Insurance, Barred from Driving for a Year

In a turn of events on St Patrick's Day, 2023, 19-year-old Sohayb Essefiani from Deer Park, Adare, found himself in a predicament that would lead to his arrest and subsequent disqualification from driving. Essefiani, who was practicing for his driving test, was stopped by the local gardai at a checkpoint on Black Abbey Road, Adare. The gardai suspected Essefiani of being under the influence, a suspicion that would later be confirmed at Henry Street garda station with a positive test for cannabis.

Suspicions and Consequences

Despite being in the throes of his driving test practice, Essefiani was unable to provide the necessary insurance details when stopped by the gardai. He was under the impression that he was covered under his mother's insurance policy. However, after the incident, it was ascertained that this was not the case. This lack of insurance, coupled with the positive drug test, led to Essefiani's arrest.

Legal Proceedings and Verdict

In the court, Essefiani pleaded guilty to the charges of drug driving and driving without insurance. His solicitor, Ted McCarthy, presented the fact that Essefiani has been added to his mother's insurance policy since the incident, passed his driving test, and obtained his driving license. McCarthy made a plea to Judge Carol Anne Coolican not to disqualify Essefiani from driving due to the absence of insurance at the time of the incident.

The Final Judgment

Judge Coolican, taking into consideration the facts and the guilty plea, decided on the fines and penalties for Essefiani. For the insurance violation, Essefiani was fined euro 150, and she chose not to impose a driving disqualification for this offense. However, for the more serious charge of drug driving, a heftier fine of euro 500 was imposed, and Essefiani was disqualified from driving for a period of one year.