en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve

In the twilight hours of New Year’s Eve, a tragedy unfolded that has left a community in shock and a family in mourning.

16-year-old Harry Pitman, a resident of Tottenham in North London, was fatally stabbed at Primrose Hill, a popular viewpoint in London known for its panoramic views of the city.

The incident took place at around 11:40 pm, just before the clock struck midnight and as the London Eye firework display was about to light up the sky.

Amidst the crowd of hundreds, if not thousands, gathered to usher in the New Year, a senseless act of violence snuffed out a young life.

Despite the determined efforts of emergency services, who battled their way through a sea of people, Harry Pitman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest and Investigation

A 16-year-old boy was swiftly apprehended at the site and is currently being questioned on suspicion of Harry’s murder.

The area, crowded with revellers, was cordoned off as the Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation codenamed Operation Booknote.

The investigators are now appealing for witnesses and are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wave of Fear in Nashville: Hunt for Gunpoint Rape Suspect Intensifies

By Muhammad Jawad

Lagos Man Accused of N20 Million Fraud Pleads Not Guilty

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Horrifying Crime in Quiroga: Man Arrested for Carrying Sister's Decapitated Head

By María Alejandra Trujillo

New Year's Day Tragedy: Mobile Police Officer Murdered in Adamawa

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Drama Unfolds: The Post Office Scandal and Its Impact on Sub Postmaste ...
@Crime · 48 mins
Drama Unfolds: The Post Office Scandal and Its Impact on Sub Postmaste ...
heart comment 0
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Involved in New Year’s Eve Street Brawl

By BNN Correspondents

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Ian Ziering Involved in New Year's Eve Street Brawl
David Schwimmer Condemns Skepticism over Hamas’ Sexual Violence Reports

By Justice Nwafor

David Schwimmer Condemns Skepticism over Hamas' Sexual Violence Reports
Iowa Fire Cadet Accused of Creating Arson ‘Hit List’: A Community Shaken

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Iowa Fire Cadet Accused of Creating Arson 'Hit List': A Community Shaken
Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK for Alleged Murder of Her Children

By BNN Correspondents

Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK for Alleged Murder of Her Children
Latest Headlines
World News
United Cup Quarter-Finals: Poland, Australia, France, and Norway Secure Advancements
15 mins
United Cup Quarter-Finals: Poland, Australia, France, and Norway Secure Advancements
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
22 mins
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
25 mins
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
29 mins
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
31 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
32 mins
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
37 mins
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
39 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
42 mins
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
4 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
5 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
5 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
6 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
6 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app