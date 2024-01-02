Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve

In the twilight hours of New Year’s Eve, a tragedy unfolded that has left a community in shock and a family in mourning.

16-year-old Harry Pitman, a resident of Tottenham in North London, was fatally stabbed at Primrose Hill, a popular viewpoint in London known for its panoramic views of the city.

The incident took place at around 11:40 pm, just before the clock struck midnight and as the London Eye firework display was about to light up the sky.

Amidst the crowd of hundreds, if not thousands, gathered to usher in the New Year, a senseless act of violence snuffed out a young life.

Despite the determined efforts of emergency services, who battled their way through a sea of people, Harry Pitman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest and Investigation

A 16-year-old boy was swiftly apprehended at the site and is currently being questioned on suspicion of Harry’s murder.

The area, crowded with revellers, was cordoned off as the Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation codenamed Operation Booknote.

The investigators are now appealing for witnesses and are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the area.