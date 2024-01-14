Teenager Fatally Shot in Goldsboro, Investigation Underway

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on the afternoon of Saturday, January 13, 2024, a 17-year-old boy was gunned down on North Madison Avenue in Goldsboro, North Carolina. The tragedy, marked by the abruptness of a ShotSpotter gunfire alert and the painful aftermath of a family’s loss, struck a chilling chord in a community nestled between quiet residential homes and Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church.

A Fatal Afternoon

The Goldsboro Police Department, responding to the ShotSpotter alert at around 3:30 p.m., found the teenage victim riddled with at least two gunshot wounds. The scene was the 900 block of North Madison Avenue, an area where the echoes of gunfire had replaced the afternoon tranquility. The victim, a local resident whose identity remains undisclosed, was quickly transported to the UNC Health Wayne emergency department.

Death at the Hospital

Despite the urgent medical attention, the teen’s life tragically slipped away at the hospital. A community was left grappling with the harsh reality of a young life cut short by senseless violence. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

An Ongoing Investigation

In the wake of the incident, the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit have been working diligently on the case. As of Saturday night, their investigation continues, seeking to untangle the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting. While the community mourns and awaits answers, the long shadows cast by this crime linger over North Madison Avenue, a stark reminder of a life lost too soon.