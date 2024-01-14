en English
Crime

Teenager Fatally Shot in Goldsboro, Investigation Underway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Teenager Fatally Shot in Goldsboro, Investigation Underway

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on the afternoon of Saturday, January 13, 2024, a 17-year-old boy was gunned down on North Madison Avenue in Goldsboro, North Carolina. The tragedy, marked by the abruptness of a ShotSpotter gunfire alert and the painful aftermath of a family’s loss, struck a chilling chord in a community nestled between quiet residential homes and Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church.

A Fatal Afternoon

The Goldsboro Police Department, responding to the ShotSpotter alert at around 3:30 p.m., found the teenage victim riddled with at least two gunshot wounds. The scene was the 900 block of North Madison Avenue, an area where the echoes of gunfire had replaced the afternoon tranquility. The victim, a local resident whose identity remains undisclosed, was quickly transported to the UNC Health Wayne emergency department.

Death at the Hospital

Despite the urgent medical attention, the teen’s life tragically slipped away at the hospital. A community was left grappling with the harsh reality of a young life cut short by senseless violence. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

An Ongoing Investigation

In the wake of the incident, the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit have been working diligently on the case. As of Saturday night, their investigation continues, seeking to untangle the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting. While the community mourns and awaits answers, the long shadows cast by this crime linger over North Madison Avenue, a stark reminder of a life lost too soon.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

