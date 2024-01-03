en English
Crime

Teenager Fatally Shot in Carlsbad: Community Rallies in Response

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
On a late Friday night in Carlsbad, New Mexico, a 15-year-old boy’s life was abruptly ended by a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen. The call to the Carlsbad police came in just after 10:30 p.m., raising the alarm about the tragic incident that has since cast a long shadow over the community.

Teen Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

In the wake of the fatal shooting, another teenager has been apprehended and charged with involuntary manslaughter. The incident has, without a doubt, left an indelible mark on the youth’s life, the victim’s family, and the wider Carlsbad community.

School District Responds to Tragedy

Amidst the shock and sorrow, Carlsbad Municipal Schools have stepped up to provide a beacon of support. Guided by their Superintendent, Gerry Washburn, the school district has announced plans to offer additional counseling support at the high school. The move is aimed at helping students navigate this difficult period and process the tragic incident.

Support Extends to Staff

Recognizing that such a loss affects more than just the students, the district is also offering support for the staff. The provision of resources and assistance is to ensure the adult members of the school community, who are also grappling with the tragedy, are not overlooked.

Superintendent Washburn has extended an open invitation to the community to seek support in these trying times. He reassures them that the district is committed to providing comfort, guidance, and assistance, a testament to their dedication to the welfare of their students and staff alike.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

