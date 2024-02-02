Teenager Detained in Bengaluru for Alleged Murder of Mother

In a shocking incident in the KR Puram area of Bengaluru, a 17-year-old diploma student has been detained for the alleged murder of his mother, a 40-year-old woman named Netra. The crime occurred early on Friday morning, around 7:30 am when they were alone at home.

Tragic Argument Leads to Fatal Assault

The teenager reportedly struck his mother on the head with a metal rod during a heated argument. The argument had escalated following Netra's scolding, leading to this tragic end. It is alleged that the dispute began when the mother refused to serve him breakfast. The severity of the assault resulted in Netra's immediate death.

Teenager Surrenders to Police

Following the fatal attack, the teenager did not flee the scene or attempt to cover up his actions. Instead, he walked into the K.R. Puram Police Station around 8.30 a.m. and surrendered himself, reportedly confessing to his crime.

Investigation into Motive

During the interrogation, the teenager claimed that his mother did not care for him adequately or provide proper food. The police are currently investigating these claims and have registered a case of murder. The boy's elder sister, who is currently studying medicine in Georgia, has been informed of the incident. The investigation into the murder is ongoing, with the police probing the motive behind the murder.