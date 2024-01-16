Teenager Charged with Murder of Elderly Woman in Indianapolis

In a trailer home on Landola Lane, Indianapolis, a chilling scene unfolded recently. Seventy-seven-year-old Mary Sims was found deceased in a locked bathroom, handcuffed, her body bearing signs of physical trauma, and her head wrapped in plastic. The discovery, made by Sims' granddaughter and her boyfriend, has led to the charging of 18-year-old Zakii Dawson for murder.

Dawson's Belongings Found Outside

On arriving home, Sims' granddaughter and her boyfriend encountered a scene of disarray. Dawson's belongings were strewn outside, and a potent bleach odor permeated the home. Their search led them to the locked bathroom door, which they were forced to open. Inside lay the cold body of Mary Sims.

Dawson's Confession

Initially, Dawson feigned ignorance about Sims' whereabouts. As investigators probed further, he admitted to moving Sims' body to the bathroom and attempting to clean up the scene. The young man's fear of being blamed for her condition prompted this chilling act. The previous night, Dawson had been ejected from the house due to property destruction and assault on Sims.

A Family Remembers a Loving Woman

Despite the grim circumstances surrounding her death, Mary Sims is remembered fondly by her family. Described as a woman who adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her loss has left a void. To cope with this sudden tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the bereaved family.