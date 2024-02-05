Teenager Charged with Attempted Homicide After Stabbing Hospital Security Guard

The stillness of an early Milwaukee morning on January 29 was shattered by a violent episode that unfolded at the Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital. 18-year-old Edgar Padilla, currently homeless, allegedly attacked a security guard on the hospital premises, leading to charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Encounter with the Security Guard

The incident began when the security guard confronted Padilla, who was loitering on the hospital grounds. The guard had previously asked him to leave, but once again found him on the premises around 6 a.m. Rather than ask him to vacate the premises, the guard suggested that Padilla wait in the hospital's waiting room if he required medical assistance.

However, the situation took a dire turn in the restroom. Padilla reportedly attacked the guard from behind, inflicting injuries to the guard's head and upper right back. Despite the surprise attack, the guard was able to wrestle Padilla out of the restroom, but the assault continued outside the bathroom.

Police Intervention and Arrest

Upon the arrival of the police, Padilla discarded his knife when confronted by an officer. The young man's audacity didn't end there. While being arrested, Padilla taunted the security personnel and expressed no remorse for his violent act. During the subsequent investigation, he not only admitted to premeditating the attack but also boasted about it.

Legal Consequences

Edgar Padilla now faces severe legal consequences for his actions. The charges against him include attempted first-degree intentional homicide and the use of a dangerous weapon. Padilla is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. The security guard's courage and quick thinking ensured his survival, but this incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those in protective services.