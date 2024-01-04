en English
Crime

Teenager Charged with Aggravated Robbery in New Kingston

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
Teenager Charged with Aggravated Robbery in New Kingston

In the early hours of a Monday morning, 18-year-old Michael Jackson, a resident of the Cottage Hill district in Gordon Town, St Andrew, took a dangerous leap from unemployment into the world of crime. The St Andrew Central police have charged Jackson with robbery with aggravation, a crime that unfolded on the darkened streets of Grenada Crescent in New Kingston.

The Crime Scene

According to the police report, Jackson, along with a group of men, one of whom was armed with a knife, allegedly committed a robbery. The events took a terrifying turn around 1:20 a.m., adding another layer of fear to an already fraught situation.

Post-Robbery Events

Despite the life-threatening circumstances, the complainant managed to escape the clutches of the perpetrators and bring the crime to light by reporting it to the authorities. An investigation was launched promptly, leading to Jackson’s arrest.

Legal Proceedings & Ongoing Investigation

Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his lawyer, Jackson was subsequently charged. The police, however, are not resting on their laurels. They are actively on the hunt for Jackson’s accomplices, who remain at large, their identities shrouded in the mystery of the night’s events.

Jamaica
