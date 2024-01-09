Teenager Burns Uncle’s House in Retaliation: A Solar Panel Dispute Turns Destructive in Dikara

Under the usually tranquil skies of Dikara, a settlement located a stone’s throw away from Gantsi village, a dispute took a dramatic turn on New Year’s Day. A seemingly trivial disagreement between a teenager and his girlfriend’s father over a solar panel set off a chain of events that culminated in a case of arson, leaving the teenager facing charges.

A Solar Panel Sparks a Dispute

The bone of contention was a solar panel. The teenager’s decision to cut the solar panel into pieces ignited the initial tension. This act of defiance led the girlfriend’s father to seek assistance from the teenager’s uncle. However, instead of quelling the situation, the uncle’s involvement intensified the dispute.

Discipline Turns Destructive

Upon the uncle’s arrival, he chose to discipline the teenager by resorting to physical punishment. This action, however, backfired. Instead of instilling remorse, it fuelled the teenager’s resentment. In a retaliatory move, the teenager went to his uncle’s house and set it ablaze. The flames consumed the dwelling, causing damages amounting to P17,000 and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Legal Repercussions

The incident was reported by Gantsi station commander, Superintendent Modiro Lekone, who indicated that the teenager is scheduled to appear before the Gantsi Magistrate Court. The details regarding the date of the court appearance and the charges that the teenager will face remain under wraps; however, the severity of his actions underscores the gravity of the legal consequences he may have to shoulder.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential repercussions of unchecked anger and the importance of resolving disputes amicably. As the dust settles in Dikara, the inhabitants will undoubtedly be left to reflect on how a disagreement over a solar panel spiralled into a situation that has permanently scarred their community.