Crime

Teenager Avoids Custody after Violent Attack: Call for Stricter Knife Crime Penalties

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
In a recent case that has stirred controversy in Cleveland, a 15-year-old boy has been handed an 18-month youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision and a three-month curfew for his involvement in a premeditated violent attack in Middlesbrough.

The incident, which occurred on May 11 of the previous year, inflicted serious injuries on a teenage victim and a girl who courageously tried to intervene.

Call for Harsher Penalties

The court’s decision to sidestep a custodial sentence for the teenager has drawn criticism from Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Steve Turner. Voicing his disapproval, Turner underscored the severity of the crime, arguing that it warranted a more stringent punishment.

His concern extends to the broader societal implications of such a lenient sentence, as he believes it fails to send a clear message to the community about the consequences of violent crimes.

Efforts to Curb Knife Crime

In the wake of this incident, Turner reiterated the government’s initiatives to increase penalties for carrying knives, aligning with his call for tougher punishments.

He further advocated police actions to seize and obliterate bladed articles intended for use in grave offenses. His remarks come amidst ongoing efforts to address the rising tide of knife crime, particularly among the younger population in the region.

Initiatives in Place

A new ‘Custody Navigators’ scheme has been rolled out to tackle the root causes of knife violence among young individuals. Additionally, The North East Knife Crime Taskforce has been set up with the objective of fostering collaboration among various organizations.

This taskforce aims to preemptively deter young people from resorting to knife violence by offering alternative pathways and solutions.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

