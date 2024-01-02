Teenager Arrested for April 2023 Burglary at Milford’s Bruneau’s Service Center

In a recent development, Rashaan Cherry Jr., an 18-year-old resident of Stratford, Connecticut, has been apprehended in relation to a burglary that took place at Bruneau’s Service Center, an auto repair shop located in Milford, back in April 2023.

The burglary came to light following the activation of a burglar alarm at the service center. Upon responding to the alarm, Milford police discovered the front door of the business ajar, window panes shattered, and the cash register discarded outside the establishment. This led to the launch of an investigation, with the police gathering evidence from the scene of the crime.

Identifying the Suspect

The pieces of the puzzle began to fall into place when the evidence collected pointed towards Cherry as a potential perpetrator. This led to the Milford Superior Court issuing a warrant for his arrest, marking a significant step in the case.

Cherry was arrested on December 30, 2023, following the culmination of the investigation. He was charged with burglary-related offenses, adding a legal twist to the young man’s narrative. However, he was released shortly after, under the condition that he would make a court appearance. He is scheduled for a court appearance on January 23, 2024, where the next chapter of this saga is anticipated to unfold.