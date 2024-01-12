Teenager Arrested Following Failed Robbery at Singapore Bun Shop

An incident of harrowing proportions unfolded at a humble steamed bun shop in Pasir Ris, Singapore, where a 61-year-old woman sustained a 5cm-long chest wound during a thwarted robbery. It all transpired at the ground floor of Elias Mall around 6pm on a quiet Thursday evening, with the shop devoid of customers.

Unanticipated Threat

The shop owners, Chen and his wife, were confronted by a teenager who, brandishing a sharp weapon, demanded money. The couple, despite the palpable fear, attempted to placate the teen with gestures of compliance. But in a shocking twist, the arrival of a passer-by startled the young assailant, prompting him to throw the weapon in the couple’s direction and flee the scene.

A Close Call

The weapon, unfortunately, struck Chen’s wife, causing a bleeding wound. Chen, torn between chasing the assailant and attending to his injured wife, chose the latter. The woman was swiftly transferred to the hospital where she received stitches and a tetanus shot to prevent any further complications. Police and ambulance services were promptly alerted, with over 10 officers attending the scene.

Clues and Consequences

A shoe, believed to belong to the teen, was discovered near the shop, adding a crucial clue to the ongoing investigation. As per the police, it’s suspected that the weapon used in the attempted robbery was stolen from a nearby hardware store. The shop, which had been functional for barely two months, will soon be equipped with CCTV cameras as per the couple’s daughter. In a significant breakthrough, a 15-year-old male teenager has been arrested, but police investigations are still underway.