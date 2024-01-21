Teenager Apprehended in Omaha's First Homicide of the Year

A 16-year-old boy has been detained by law enforcement officials in Omaha, Nebraska, marking the city's first homicide of the year. The youth, whose identity remains undisclosed due to his age, faces charges of first-degree murder, additional allegations include two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of using a weapon to commit a felony, illegal firearm possession, and underage handgun possession. He is presently housed at the Douglas County Youth Center awaiting legal proceedings.

The Accomplice and the Aftermath

Concurrently, Mario Amaya-Castillo, a 46-year-old man, has been taken into custody on suspicion of accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence. He is currently booked at Douglas County Corrections. The arrests are a direct consequence of the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Kriss Flores, which transpired near South 72nd Street and Interstate 80 in Omaha.

Victims and the Venue

Angel Moran and Samantha Fox, two other individuals involved in the incident, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are under medical supervision at a local hospital. The shooting took place at Casey's convenience store. Despite immediate medical assistance, Flores succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Omaha's First Homicide of the Year

Omaha's first homicide this year comes notably later than the previous year, which did not record a homicide until February 20. The authorities are actively seeking anyone with information related to the crime and have announced a $25,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in the case.