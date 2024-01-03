en English
Crime

Teenager Apprehended for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in Malaysia on New Year’s Eve

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Teenager Apprehended for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in Malaysia on New Year’s Eve

A chilling wave of horror has spread through the Malaysian community as a 13-year-old girl was brutally assaulted by a 17-year-old labourer on the eve of New Year in a padi field in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan. This heinous act, committed under the cloak of the year-end festivities, has left the nation reeling, prompting authorities to redouble their efforts to curb such incidents.

Orchestrating Deception

The suspect, whose identity has been withheld due to his minor status, had picked up the victim from her residence in Besut, Terengganu, without the knowledge of her mother. The innocent excursion soon turned into a nightmare as the unsuspecting victim was led to the secluded padi field where she was sexually assaulted.

Abandoned and Alone

Following the inhumane act, the perpetrator deserted the girl near a police station in Terengganu. The traumatised victim was discovered in the early hours of the morning, triggering immediate action from the law enforcement agencies. A police report was filed and a manhunt initiated to track down the suspect.

Pursuit and Arrest

The relentless pursuit by the authorities bore fruit when the suspect was apprehended in Bentong, Pahang, where he is believed to have been attempting to escape to Kuala Lumpur. Upon his capture, the Pasir Puteh police chief, Zaizul Rizal Zakaria, announced that the suspect would be remanded for further investigation.

The case is being examined under Section 376 of the Penal Code that addresses rape. This arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against sexual assault, raising hopes for a safer society where such heinous crimes are dealt with strictly and promptly.

