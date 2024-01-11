Teenage Trio Arrested After Armed Robbery at Summit Cannabis Store

In the late hours of a typical Tuesday night, a startling event unfolded in Summit. Three teenage suspects, aged 16, 15, and 14, were implicated in an armed robbery at a local cannabis store.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the incident was reported just after 11 p.m., with deputies responding promptly to the scene in the 11500 block of Canyon Road East.

The young suspects, armed with a potent mix of juvenile audacity and lethal weaponry— an assault rifle and a pistol— had made their escape.

They abandoned a stolen car behind a nearby grocery store, a reckless act that may have hastened their eventual capture.

Two of the suspects were intercepted by deputies as they strolled nonchalantly on 112th Street East. The third suspect proved more elusive, eventually discovered by Lakewood Police officers and a police dog named K9 Ice, hiding under a semi-trailer.