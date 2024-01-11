en English
Crime

Teenage Tragedy: Two 17-Year-Old Students Found Dead in Separate Incidents

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Teenage Tragedy: Two 17-Year-Old Students Found Dead in Separate Incidents

On a balmy January morning, the tranquility of Nairobi’s Kasarani area was shattered with the grim discovery of a 17-year-old boy’s body in Kamkonde dam. The teenager, who was a student at Claycity Secondary School, had been reported missing since January 8, turning up lifeless two days later.

A Mysterious End

Brought to the surface by private divers, the body bore the signs of violence with distinct bruises visible on the face. This has led the police to question whether the boy was brutally murdered and his body dumped into the dam, or if the death was an unfortunate result of accidental drowning. As discerning the truth remains paramount, the body has been transferred to Kenyatta University mortuary for a detailed autopsy.

An Unrelated Tragedy

In a separate, yet equally tragic incident, another 17-year-old student faced a sorrowful end in Ndakaini, Kiambu County. Found hanging from a sisal rope tied to a mango tree on January 9, the incident points towards a case of suicide. The reasons, however, remain shrouded in mystery.

The Unraveling of the Story

As the body of the deceased is taken to Githumu Missionary Mortuary for post-mortem examination, the puzzle pieces of these untimely deaths are slowly coming together. The police are pushing forward with their investigations, seeking to uncover the stories behind the tragic ends of these two youthful lives.

The untimely demise of these two students has cast a shadow over the communities they belonged to. As the investigations progress, everyone is anxiously waiting for answers, hoping that justice will shed light on these dark incidents.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

