Teenage Suspect Sought in Fatal Shooting in Graham’s Hall

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Graham’s Hall, East Coast Demerara, a 19-year-old man is sought by the Guyana Police Force for his involvement in a fatal shooting. The shocking event, which culminated in the death of 29-year-old Anthony “One Natty” Haynes and the injury of a two-month-old baby girl, occurred at approximately 8 PM on a Sunday at Lot 10 Graham’s Hall.

The Unfortunate Incident

The night was as ordinary as any until the tranquility was shattered by the sound of a gunshot. Haynes was reportedly in the living room, holding his baby and engaging in a conversation with the suspect. As per eyewitness accounts, Haynes urged the suspect to “stop playing with the gun.” Moments later, a gunshot echoed through the vicinity, followed by the baby’s piercing cries.

The Aftermath

Ronette Abrams, Haynes’s reputed wife, found him motionless with a chest wound, still holding onto the baby. The suspect was standing over him, a handgun in his possession. In a chilling turn of events, the suspect is said to have moved Haynes’s body to the road, draped it with a sheet, and then disappeared from the scene. A live .38 round of ammunition was found at the scene, suggesting the caliber of the weapon used in the crime.

The Baby’s Condition

The baby, who also suffered a shoulder wound in the incident, received immediate medical attention. As the investigation continues, the community, still reeling from the shock, waits for justice for Haynes and his family. The suspect remains at large, leaving a sense of unease hanging over Graham’s Hall.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence and the urgent need for awareness and regulation. As the story unfolds, the question remains: What could have driven a 19-year-old to such a horrific act of violence?