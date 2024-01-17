Teenage Suspect in Towne East Mall Shooting to Face Trial as Adult

In a significant development from Wichita, Kansas, Te'bryis Robinson, the teenage suspect in a fatal shooting incident at the Towne East mall, is scheduled to face trial as an adult. The case, which has seen numerous twists and turns since the crime occurred on March 18, 2022, has once again come to the fore with the recent court decision.

Advertisment

From Juvenile to Adult Court

Robinson, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is now 18. Initially, the court had ruled for Robinson to be tried as an adult when he turned 17, with charges including first-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon. However, due to deficiencies in records, the case was transferred back to juvenile court in June. In a recent turn of events, Judge Jeffrey Goering has reinstated the decision for Robinson to be prosecuted as an adult. It remains unclear whether the original charges will still stand.

The Fateful Day at Towne East

Advertisment

The shooting in question took place at Towne East mall, resulting in the death of 14-year-old TrenJ'vious Hutton. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute involving people known to Hutton from a previous altercation. As the situation escalated, Robinson allegedly fired multiple shots, leading to the untimely death of Hutton.

Aftermath of the Incident

The shooting sparked an active shooter response, causing panic at the mall. Police arrived at the scene as shoppers scrambled to safety. The incident led to the Sedgwick County 911 dispatchers receiving an overwhelming 168 calls within a span of less than 10 minutes, highlighting the magnitude of fear and chaos that ensued.

Robinson's trial is set to commence on February 5, 2024, and the public awaits to see what charges will be brought against him, a pivotal decision that could significantly affect the subsequent course of the trial and its outcome.