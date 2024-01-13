en English
en English
Crime

Teenage Street Fights in Paombong, Bulacan Stir Community Safety Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Teenage Street Fights in Paombong, Bulacan Stir Community Safety Concerns

In the quiet town of Paombong, Bulacan, a growing sense of unease shrouds the community as nightly brawls involving armed teenagers have turned the streets into an arena of fear. An incident on January 8, captured on a resident’s CCTV in Barangay San Isidro Dos, has become emblematic of the problem. The footage shows one teenager brandishing a butcher’s knife, another wielding a wooden boat paddle, the tools of their nightly confrontations.

Community in Distress

The escalating incidents have evolved into a major cause for concern, with reports of stolen goods and threats to personal safety becoming commonplace. Evalynda Mirico, a local resident, narrated her ordeal of her child’s missing footwear, a seemingly small theft that underscores the disruptive nature of the street riots. Another resident, Corazon Balestega, and a grandparent named Juan, expressed their fears over the commotion and potential for retaliation.

The Onse Gang

At the heart of the concern lies a group known as “Onse,” composed of teenagers who were former residents of a neighboring village, Barangay San Pedro from Hagonoy, Bulacan. Vilma Jumaquio, a Barangay official, acknowledged the disturbances often attributed to these outsiders. Kagawad Ton Victoria, another official, reported that the teenagers were not just involved in petty theft, but also a menace to passersby, causing harm to unsuspecting individuals returning from school.

Efforts to Quell the Disturbances

Efforts to control the situation have been initiated, involving the police and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Some parents have even promised to remove their children from the area. However, Victoria criticized the lack of effort from the DSWD and the parents and appealed for more substantial assistance. The village officials have taken steps to persuade the teenagers to relocate, negotiating with the landlord of their apartment. Yet, the problem persists, and the distress among local residents continues to mount, transforming the once peaceful town into a hub of nightly chaos.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

