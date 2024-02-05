Teenage Inmate Briefly Escapes Custody, Turned in by Parents

In a startling turn of events, 17-year-old Louisiana teenager Kimmy Dauntain Jr., charged with attempted murder among other offenses, managed to slip out of the grip of the Office of Juvenile Justice. The escape incident took place on Friday afternoon while Dauntain was being escorted to a funeral. However, the escape was short-lived as he was later turned in to authorities by his parents.

Dauntain's Charges and Brief Escape

Dauntain's rap sheet includes charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, accessory after the fact, simple battery, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The incident sparked considerable concern, marking it as part of a series of recent escapes by jail inmates.

Other Recent Escapes

Similar incidents are on the rise. In an unrelated event, two Arkansas inmates, Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant, made their escape from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff. Their escape route was via the shower area ceiling and roof. Roush, held on charges of burglary and theft, is also suspected of homicide. Bryant, on the other hand, was in detention for capital murder. Both were recaptured shortly after their escape.

Escapes and Recaptures

In Philadelphia, a murder suspect named Shane Pryor had the city on edge during a 5-day manhunt after he escaped from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's emergency room parking lot. He was subsequently apprehended by U.S. Marshals. These incidents highlight the chinks in the security protocols of detention centers and call for a reevaluation and reinforcement of the same.