Teenage Herder Murdered in Plateau State: A Call for Decisive Action

In the tangled web of intercommunity relations in Plateau State, a chilling incident has surfaced. Abdulhamid Ahmad, a 17-year-old herder from the Nbar community within Bokkos Local Government Area, was reportedly stabbed to death in broad daylight while carrying out his daily task of grazing. This tragic event was communicated to Daily Trust by two key community figures: Garba Abdullahi, the state chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), and Umar Yusuf, the president of the Fulbe Youth Development Association (FUYODA).

The Discovery

The lifeless body of the teenager was discovered by personnel from Operation Safe Haven, Sector 5. As a security force established with the aim of maintaining peace in the region, the impact of such a gruesome discovery within their jurisdiction cannot be understated. However, attempts to glean a statement or any form of comment from Captain Oya James, a spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, were met with silence.

A Growing Concern

As the chairman of GAFDAN, Abdullahi expressed deep-seated concerns regarding the safety of herders. He sees the murder of the young Abdulhamid Ahmad as an indicator of a dangerous trend within the community. A trend that suggests herders, often in isolated locations and vulnerable, are being specifically targeted.

Call for Decisive Action

With the escalating tension and fear within the community, both GAFDAN and FUYODA are calling upon security agencies to act more decisively. They urge for a swift, robust response to prevent further escalation, and ultimately, more bloodshed. Their plea comes on the heels of a series of isolated killings in the Bokkos area, amounting to five deaths from similar incidents to date.