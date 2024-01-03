Teenage Girls Surrender to Police Following Stabbing Incident in Mobile, Alabama

In a recent turn of events, two teenage girls from Mobile, Alabama, have turned themselves in following their alleged involvement in a stabbing incident at Dog River Park. The incident, which rattled the community on December 21, has seen both suspects, a 15-year-old girl and her 14-year-old accomplice, surrendering to the Mobile Police Department on separate dates.

On December 21, around 3 p.m., local authorities were alerted about an assault at Dog River Park. Upon arrival, they discovered a scene of violence where two groups of females had clashed violently. Two girls from one group had been stabbed, allegedly by members of the other group. The suspects had left the scene before the police arrived, leaving behind a shaken community and two injured girls.

Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Though the incident was undeniably violent, the girls who were stabbed fortunately did not sustain life-threatening injuries. They are believed to be a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, who were both part of the altercation that day. Despite the severity of the crime, their survival raises a glimmer of hope amidst this grim event.

The first to turn herself in was the 15-year-old suspect, who surrendered to the police on December 28. Following her, the second suspect, a 14-year-old girl, gave herself up to the authorities on January 3.