Crime

Teenage Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Uttar Pradesh: Suspect Arrested

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:33 pm EST
Teenage Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Uttar Pradesh: Suspect Arrested

Tragedy struck in Uttar Pradesh, India, as a 17-year-old college student was allegedly kidnapped and subjected to unspeakable horror for ten days. The girl, who had left for college on the morning of December 18, did not return home, sparking concern and leading to a police complaint filed by her brother on December 19.

Swift Police Action

In quick response to the missing person complaint, the local police swung into action, conducting a thorough investigation. Their efforts culminated in the rescue of the young girl and the arrest of a 30-year-old man named Rajesh Dubey, a resident of Prayagraj district. The seriousness of the crime is reflected in the charges brought against Dubey, who stands accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Serious Charges

Dubey has been charged under sections 363, 366, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code, corresponding to kidnapping, inducing to compel for marriage, and rape respectively. Furthermore, he faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a stringent law enacted to provide a robust legal framework for the protection of children against offences like sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and pornography.

A Crime That Shook The Community

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the urgent need for robust measures to guarantee the safety of young women and children. Although the arrest and charges against the accused reflect the law enforcement’s commitment to addressing such heinous crimes, the incident underscores the need for society to step up efforts in educating and raising awareness about the rights and protection of children and women.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

