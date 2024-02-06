Teenage Domestic Worker's Tragic Fall in Dhaka: A Journalist Among Six Detained

In a tragic incident that took place on Tuesday morning around 8:30 am, a 15-year-old domestic worker, Preeti Orang, fell to her death from the eighth floor of a residential building on Shajahan road, in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area. Preeti, hailing from Mittinga village in Kamolganj upazila, Moulvibazar, was employed in the household of journalist Syed Ashfaqul Haque.

Suspicion Surrounds Tragic Fall

Following the incident that led to Preeti's death, the local residents raised suspicions of foul play. Their concerns were heightened by the fact that this is not the first such incident to occur at the residence of Ashfaqul Haque. In August 2023, another domestic worker named Ferdausi suffered severe injuries following a fall.

Detention and Investigation

Given the circumstances and the rising apprehensions among locals, the police detained six individuals for questioning. Among those detained are The Daily Star executive editor Ashfaqul Haque, his wife Tania Khandaker, their daughter and son, his sister-in-law, and her husband. The victim's family, traveling from Moulvibazar to Dhaka, were informed about the tragic occurrence. A case is expected to be filed post discussions with them.

The Aftermath

Following the fatal fall, Preeti was rushed to Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her body currently rests in the hospital mortuary as investigations continue. The tragic incident and subsequent detentions have sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the need for improved safety and working conditions for domestic workers. The Daily Star, while expressing sorrow over the incident, awaits the outcome of the ongoing investigation.