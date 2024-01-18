en English
Crime

Teenage Domestic Help Accuses MLA’s Daughter-in-law of Torture and Harassment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Allegations of Physical Assault and Intimidation

In an alarming incident, an 18-year-old domestic help has lodged a police complaint alleging torture and harassment at the hands of the daughter-in-law of DMK leader and Pallavaram MLA I. Karunanithi. The victim, employed at the Chennai residence of the son of the MLA, accused Marlina, the daughter-in-law, of physical assault and intimidation. The young woman hails from Ulundurpet, a small town in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu.

Allegations of Physical Assault and Intimidation

The victim has recounted instances of regular torment, which often resulted in bleeding injuries. She alleged that Marlina would frequently remind her of her father-in-law’s influential position, using it as a tool to deter her from seeking help. The young woman also claimed that despite her injuries, she was neither paid her wages nor provided with any medical assistance during the Pongal festivities.

Intervention of Dalit Rights Group

The case gained traction when Dalit rights organization, Evidence, took up the issue. A team from the organization visited the victim’s home in Ulundurpet. Kathir, the executive director of Evidence, reported that the victim was coerced into writing a resignation letter before being sent home. He has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against Marlina and Anto Mathivannan, and provide support to the victim for her higher education.

Case Transferred to Thiruvanmiyur All Woman Police Station

The Ulundurpet police, upon receiving the complaint, transferred the case to the Thiruvanmiyur All Woman Police station in Chennai for a thorough investigation. The move reflects the sensitivity of the case and the potential influence of the accused’s family on the local police. The young woman was directed to undergo a medical examination to substantiate her claims of physical abuse.

Crime Human Rights India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

