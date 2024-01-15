en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Teenage Boy Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old Girl in Mount Vernon

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Teenage Boy Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old Girl in Mount Vernon

In a tragic incident in Mount Vernon, Illinois, a 16-year-old girl was fatally shot on January 13th, and a boy of the same age has been taken into custody by the local law enforcement. The scene unfolded in the residential region of the 1800 block of Lamar, where the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a distress call.

On the Scene

Upon arrival, the police found the young girl with a gunshot wound, and the male teenager in possession of a firearm. The immediate reaction led to the arrest of the boy and the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical team, she was pronounced dead, adding another chapter to the growing narrative of teenage gun violence.

Preliminary Charges

The accused is facing a series of serious charges that include Armed Violence/Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18. The severity of these charges underscores the profound implications of the incident.

History of Violence

Further complicating the case, the accused teenager had a previous run-in with the law. In April 2023, he was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and was on parole at the time of the shooting. The Illinois Department of Corrections has been alerted, potentially resulting in a parole violation warrant. This historical context casts a long shadow over the current incident, raising questions about the effectiveness of parole systems for juvenile offenders.

As the community grapples with this horrific incident, the Mount Vernon Police Department continues its diligent investigation. Detectives and additional officers are involved to unearth the intricate details of this case, promising to leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice.

0
Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
31 seconds ago
Kenya's Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the 'Sponsor Culture' and the Role of Media
Kenya is in the throes of a disquieting wave of violence against women, deeply etched in its social narrative and blatantly highlighted by the brutal murders of Sharon Otieno and Monica Kimani. The media frenzy that ensued, emphasized on the salacious details rather than the gravity of the crimes, painting the victims as architects of
Kenya's Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the 'Sponsor Culture' and the Role of Media
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
16 mins ago
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
16 mins ago
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt
2 mins ago
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt
Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle
5 mins ago
Theft Duo Sentenced: Gym Goers Targeted to Fund Extravagant Lifestyle
Gun Influencer Exploits Law Enforcement Loophole to Import Machine Guns: An Investigation
6 mins ago
Gun Influencer Exploits Law Enforcement Loophole to Import Machine Guns: An Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
26 seconds
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
35 seconds
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
1 min
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
1 min
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
2 mins
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
2 mins
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
2 mins
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
6 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
16 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
37 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app