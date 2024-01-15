Teen Sues Utah Treatment Center for Alleged Abuse, Highlighting Systemic Issues

At the precipice of adulthood, Finn Richardson, has propelled himself into a legal battle against Elevations RTC, a residential treatment facility situated in Syracuse, Utah. The 18-year-old alleges kidnapping, illegal detention, abuse and neglect during his nine-month stay at the center during his teenage years. The lawsuit not only implicates Elevations RTC but also a counselor named Ryan Faust, who, despite being reported to, reportedly disregarded Richardson's claims of abuse.

Unwanted Journey from Capital to Treatment Center

Richardson's narrative spirals into a web of accusations against his father, who he alleges sexually abused him as a form of punishment for being gay. He claims that he was taken against his will from Washington D.C. to Utah, a journey orchestrated by the treatment center acting in the interest of his abusive father. These allegations, if proven, could paint a chilling picture of systemic abuse and manipulation.

Claims Disregarded, Counselor Accused

Richardson further alleges that when he reported his abuse to his counselor, Ryan Faust, at Elevations, his claims were met with disbelief. Faust, who to this day remains in the employ of Elevations, did not report Richardson's allegations to the authorities, leading to his inclusion as a defendant in the lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks both general and punitive damages.

Utah's Troubled Teen Industry Under Fire

This case brings to the fore broader issues within the 'troubled teen' industry, particularly in Utah. The state's treatment centers have been repeatedly criticized for their history of abuse and neglect. A series of incidents, including the deaths of three teens while in custody of treatment facilities, led to regulatory changes in Utah in 2021. However, Richardson's case suggests that these issues persist. Supported by advocacy group CEO Meg Applegate, Richardson seeks justice not only for himself but also for others who have suffered in similar programs. His lawsuit serves as a beacon, illuminating the systemic problems within Utah's troubled teen industry.